ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday directed the government to submit a concise report over establishment of petrol pumps on the state land.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case pertaining to leasing of state land for establishment of petrol pumps. The Commissioner Faisalabad and Member Colonies Board of Revenue Punjab appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Commissioner Faisalabad to survey the area and submit a report. The chief justice asked how petrol pumps were built on public and government lands. The court had already ordered for their removal.

The commissioner said the petrol pump in Faisalabad had been evacuated on the court’s order. He assured that the court order would be fully implemented.

Green belts are lungs of city: Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan

Justice Qazi Amin observed that the commissioner was a public servant and had the power to use the law and authority. The judges and parliamentarians could not do administrative jobs. The Member Board of Revenue Punjab said the petrol pump in Khanewal had been sealed and would be vacated in a few days.

The Chief Justice asked the commissioner and the member Board of Revenue to conduct survey of the state land and submit the reports within three weeks. The Additional Advocate General Punjab said they would submit a report within a week regarding petrol pumps set up on the green belts across Punjab.

The court ordered for restoration of green belts and welfare plots to their original form besides stopping all illegal activities on them.

The commissioner said as he had been empowered by the court order and now action would be taken to remove encroachments on the green belts in the city. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the green belts were the lungs of the city. Justice Qazi Amin said running affairs of the city were the job of the administration and commercial activities on such places was its failure.