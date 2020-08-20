Share:

ISLAMABAD-The ever industrious Taylor Swift has released even more new music, after last month’s surprise-dropped eight studio album Folklore. The singer, 30, took to her Instagram to announce that the deluxe edition of the album is available to stream or download, and that it features a bonus track titled The Lakes. And eagle-eared Swifties (or TS fans) have been quick to point out that the new song seemingly touches upon the love feelings she has for her beau, actor Joe Alwyn, unlike much of the rest of Folklore which focuses on heartbreak. Swift, whose previous romances have been tabloid fodder ever since she came on the scene as a teen country star, has been notoriously private about her relationship with Joe, 29, but with The Lakes that is perhaps changing.