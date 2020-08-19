Share:

KARACHI-TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first Direct Insurance Company, has signed a strategic partnership MoU with Pak Suzuki, the country’s largest cars manufacturing company. Following the partnership, Pak Suzuki customers can avail TPL Insurance’s services at any of the 168 Pak Suzuki authorized dealerships operating nationwide. Customers will have access to One Window Auto Insurance Solution offering tailored coverage backed by the fastest claim settlement ever offered in Pakistan, Online Policy Issuance, services and repair facilities at Pak Suzuki authorized 3S dealerships along with Value Added Services like Self Survey using the TPL Insurance Mobile App – all at extremely competitive rates for Pak Suzuki Customers. TPL Insurance’s Value Added Services include Drive Pro, Pakistan’s first Telematics Auto Insurance which lets users track driving scores based on driving metrics to spot areas for improvement, helping users drive smart and make the streets safer to drive on. The Self Survey feature enables customers to lodge claims instantly, update details of their vehicle and manage maintenance schedules. In addition to these services, customers can also Buy, Claim and Renew insurance directly through the TPL Insurance App. This partnership is in line with TPL Insurance’s strategy to evolve as a dominant player by exploring profitable niches through the deployment of cutting-edge technology. With disruption at its core, TPL Insurance continues to invest in platforms that will grow Insurtech in the country.