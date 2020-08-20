Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Two men were killed, while another one suffered serious in­juries in pileup accident near Sekham patrolling post, Muridkey road. Ac­cording to Rescue1122 on Wednesday, a Shell oil tanker, truck, and mazda van collided near Sekham, Muridkey road. Consequently, driver and conductor of truck killed on the spot, while the driver of mazda van received serious injuries. However, the staff of oil tanker managed to es­cape from the scene. The bodies were handed over to police and injured per­son was shifted to DHQ hospital. The deceased included-- Asif (34) s/o Allah Ditta of Gujranwala, Ali Hamza of Gujranwala, and the injured included Khadim Hussain (57) s/o Ghulam Muhammad of Faisalabad.