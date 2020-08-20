Share:

KARACHI - Two most wanted terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were killed in an encounter with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Counter Terrorism Department on late Tuesday night.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, the Rangers and CTD conducted an intelligence based joint operation in Raees Yar Muhammad Goth, Baldia Town killed terrorists Muhammad Rafiq alias Adil alias Habibullah and Adnan Shabbir alias Qari belonged to TTP Ustad Aslam Group. The terrorists when came to know about the advancement of forces, they started indiscriminate firing. They were repeatedly asked to drop their weapons and surrender through megaphone however the terrorists continued to fire. As a result of retaliatory firing, terrorists Muhammad Rafiq and Adnan Shabbir were killed. Two SMGs, two 9mm pistols, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists. Both the accused had recently come to Karachi from Afghanistan and were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in Karachi. The Sindh Government had also fixed the reward of Rs. 2 million for arrest of terrorist Muhammad Rafiq. Both killed terrorists were involved in blasts, bank robberies, sectarian killings and a number of targeted killings of officials of law enforcement agencies.

Muhammad Rafiq used to manufacture mines, IEDs and bombs for terrorist activities in Waziristan and was involved in various terrorist activities. He was involved in a blast on a police van on National Highway in Murghi Khana Quaidabad area of Shah Latif police station on March 27, 2015, in which two policemen were martyred and 15 others were injured. Rafiq was also involved in a bomb blast, planted in an auto-rickshaw, in which four persons were injured on October 12, 2014, in the limits of Madina Colony police station. The accused along with his other accomplices was also helped escape Shakib son of Mudassar, Murad Shah son of Adam Shah, Wazir son of Taus and Murtaza son of Inayat from police custody by attacking inside City Court premises on June 19, 2010. One policeman was martyred and another was injured during the attack. He was also involved in several sectarian targeted killings.

Terrorist Adnan Shabbir alias Qari was highly trained and was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Naeem Bukhari, Farooq Bhatti alias Taya, Sabir Munna, Ishaq Bobby, Asim Capri, Rafiq alias Adil alias Habibullah and Shah Jahan Burmi. Adnan killed police personnel ASI Aqeel Ahmed, PC Muhammad Jamil, PC Muhammad Anwar and PC Muhammad Akhtar at Hanif Nihari Hotel in G Area Sector B/50 Korangi in August 2015. He was involved in targeted killing of Head Constable Anwar Jaffery in Korangi area and ASI Muhammad Yousuf in Zia Colony in 2014. Besides, the terrorist was also involved in several sectarian targeted killings.