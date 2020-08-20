Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fast developing romance among major Parliamentary Opposition parties in the National Assembly might not help changing the ‘aggressive tone’ of the PTI led ruling alliance in the third Parliamentary year of the National Assembly, likely to start in the next week.

The outgoing Parliamentary year of the National Assembly, ended this month, was not much different from the first Parliamentary year in terms of atmosphere in the House.

The House witnessed verbal and physical clashes, exchange of heated remarks, and excessive use of non-Parliamentary words by the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

The Treasury and Opposition benches, after exchange of heated marks and verbal clashes, with the intervention of saner and senior elements from both sides were seen reaching an understanding to keep the atmosphere in the National Assembly cordial and avoid use of non-Parliamentary language and taking care of Parliamentary norms.

The unpleasant incidents in the House, in a series, badly affected the legislative business as many of important bills are still pending in the House.

The level of seriousness could be gauged from the fact that the lawmakers pointed out lack of required quorum in the House for 24 times which mostly led to the suspension of the House. From senior MNAs to backbenchers, the lawmakers from Opposition party [PPP-P] took the lead to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

The House cost over around a million to the national exchequer for one-day proceedings of the House.

PPP-P’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also among members to disrupt the proceedings of the House, according to the figures available to the newspaper.

From PPP-P Abdul Qadir Patel, Shahida Rehmani, Syed RafiUllah, Muhammad Sajjad, Shagufta Rehmani pointed out lack of quorum in the House.

From PML-N Samina Matloob, Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin ,Murtaza Javed Abbasi suspended the proceedings of the house on different reasons.

With Opposition, the Treasury benches members also did not hesitate to suspend the proceedings. Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ali Gohar Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Junaid Akbar, Balochistan National Party(BNP-Mengal) Agha Rafiullah disrupted the proceedings.

Political pundits viewed that respect of the Parliament is above all.

“Although difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy but respect of Parliament is the above all,” they said, mentioning that the Parliamentarians should not create difference on petty and personal issues on policy matters.

The lawmakers around the world engaged in verbal clashes and fist fight on different matters but national interest was never compromised. The legislators, in second Parliamentary year, mostly have seen point scoring which consumed most of the timing of the house.

Former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq , before the end of the second Parliamentary year, moved a resolution in the House to smoothly run the proceedings taking care of Parliamentary norms. Likewise, PPP-P Parliamentary leader Raja Ashraf has time and again requested the house members to avoid clashes on petty and personal issues.

Talking to this newspaper, former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the government needs to act responsibly in the Parliament.

“Opposition in the Parliament is playing a role of government, and this government leaves no stone unturned to create mess in the House,” he said.

The Treasury Benches in the outgoing Parliamentary year lost the important allied partner, as BNP (Mengal) left the ruling alliance and opted to sit as an independent party.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) also badly affected the proceedings in its start during the second Parliamentary year.

Many of the members were tested positive but the lawmakers did not choose to call a virtual session of the National Assembly. With other debates, the House held debates on the country’s agriculture policy while a debate on the privatisation policy is still inconclusive.

The ordinances, promulgated by the government in the second Parliamentary year, also outnumbered the laws passed by the National Assembly.

The government mostly depended on promulgation of ordinances for doing legislation and issued a total of 31 ordinances as compared to seven during the last Parliamentary year.