KARACHI - The co-chairman of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has claimed that, after withdrawal of ban on Pakistani kinnow by Russia, 150 containers of kinnow worth $2.7 million have been exported to Russia.

Talking to the media, he informed that export of kinnow (orange) to other countries of the world has generated valuable foreign exchange of $5 million. He further shared that by end of January 2014 there exists very strong possibility of withdrawal of ban by Russia on potato and rice as well, anticipated to fetch USD12 million and USD1.5 billion as valuable foreign exchange by export of rice and potato respectively. He stressed the need for an immediate extension of formal invitation by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to the Russian Quarantine team to visit Pakistan for the withdrawal of ban on potato and rice. He briefed that as soon as the ban on kinnow was withdrawn, the export of kinnow to Russia commenced from Dec.09, 2013 and various other hurdles in exports of kinnow are being handled enthusiastically by the Chairman PFVA, Abdul Malik. The export target of kinnow for the current year has been fixed at 300,000 tons which is anticipated to yield USD180 million as valuable foreign exchange and of this export of expected 82000 tons of kinnow to Russia would generate USD50 million alone, he added . Besides all the successes in international markets the prominent fruit of the country is mostly seen missing from the local markets. Local consumer still does not have the purchasing power to buy this fruit. Kinnow, available in market, is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per dozen and its quality as well taste is not good. In some posh areas of the city, good quality kinow is available but usually vendors charge their own price for them, claiming that it export quality item. The issue of over charging at fruit and vegetable stalls in the city is still unresolved and vendors are charging their own prices.