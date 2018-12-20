Share:

ISLAMABAD - The audit report for year 2017-18 has found ‘irregularities’ in the purchase of a bulletproof vehicle for then minister for housing and works Akram Khan Durrani while it also pointed out unauthorised allocation of two additional vehicles to him. According to rules, a 1800cc vehicle is entitled to a federal minister from central pool of the cars of Cabinet Division but the Prime Minister granted special permission for the purchase of a new bulletproof vehicle for Akram Khan Durrani in 2016 keeping in view an imminent threat to his life as he was attacked by terrorists.

Resultantly, the management purchased an imported 4600cc Toyota Land Cruiser model 2012 from M/s Realtra General Order Supplier against the payment of Rs19.767 million. The audit report however objected upon the purchase of four years old vehicle by considering it contrary to the public procurement rules as according to the rules for the use of staff cars, 1980, the subject vehicle can be used only for eight years.

Meanwhile, the audit report objected further that the said vehicle was purchased from a general order supplier instead of authorised dealer as approved by the Prime Minister. Replying to this audit objection, the Ministry of Housing and Works stated that the management had contacted the authorised dealer of Toyota M/s Toyota Capital Motors and the authorised dealers of Mercedes M/s Shah Nawaz for the purchase of said vehicle.

But, the authorised dealers informed the ministry that they did not import bulletproof vehicles while it was quite necessary at that time to purchase bulletproof vehicle due to the life threat to the federal minister so that’s why the management purchased the vehicles from a general order supplier instead of an authorised dealer.

While clearing the ambiguity regarding purchase of four year old vehicle, the ministry officials took a stance that a summary in this regard is pending in the Prime Minister Officer for ex-post facto of the premier. However, the audit report recommends that the proper investigation of the whole matter at appropriate level must be carried out. In a separate audit objection, it was pointed out that two additional vehicles were also allotted to Akram Khan Durrani over and above of his entitlement, which caused a loss of Rs1.968 million to public exchequer. The minister was allotted four vehicles including bulletproof Land Cruiser, Toyota Vigo, and two Toyota Corolla 2012 model cars. A total of Rs1968053 incurred upon these vehicles for their repair and fuel expenditures.

The Ministry of Housing and Works in its reply to the said audit objection informed that the federal minister was using bulletproof Land Cruiser in sensitive areas while one of the Corolla cars was used by him while travelling within Islamabad.

“The Vigo jeep was used for security duty with the minister while the other Toyota Corolla car was allocated to the State Minister for Housing and Works and it handed over to him as and when appointed”, the ministry clarified further. However the reply was not accepted by the auditors and recommended to recover the amount incurred upon said vehicles besides the fixing of the responsibility for unauthorised use of vehicles.