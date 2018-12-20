Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said that it was a good gesture that both provincial and local government were striving jointly to resolve the issues of the city.

They further said that Sindh government and district government are on same page to deliver better entertainment in the city while both governments taking steps to provide entrainment facilities as per international standards.

They were stated while talking to media after visiting Karachi Zoological Park. Minister Saeed Ghani said that those levelling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari for concealing assets should also reveal the children they have conceal abroad.

Talking about rehabilitation of affected traders, the minister said that rehabilitation work was delayed due to the planning process in providing places that could be affected in any drive in future also. Ghani said that Mayor Karachi briefed about hurdles in ongoing development projects of Karachi Zoological Park during the visit. He informed that Sindh Government has decided to develop the Karachi Zoo as per international standard. Government had started the project with cost of 200million rupees earlier but now the project further expanded that could also increase its cost. He said that Phase-I of the project will be done on 2019 June.

On the occasion, the mayor said that Sindh government play its vital role to construct Karachi Zoo as per International standard in past while the government also assured to provide more funds for development of the Karachi Zoological Park.