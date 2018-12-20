Share:

BAHAWALPUR - In accordance with Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, as many as 1,700 laptops were distributed to students at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) by Higher Education Commission.

A ceremony was held at IUB Baghdadul Jadeed Campus where MNA Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani along with Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq distributed the laptops. Later Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani also inaugurated the installation of solar panels and biometric access control system in Baghdadul Jadeed Campus.

While addressing the ceremony, the MNA said that he was thoroughly impressed with the progress in every department of IUB. “Especially, changing the deficit budget into the excess budget is appreciable,” he said. He appreciated the 15 percent increase in admissions through online system.

He said that the IUB, being an historic asset, held a status of great asset, and he would be ready for its development at every forum.

IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that thousands of students would benefit from Laptop Scheme, and now it depended on them how they would make it more beneficial for themselves.

In the ceremony, students paid great tributes to Dr Qaiser on culmination of his tenure as IUB Vice Chancellor. Earlier, the Vice Chancellor briefed the MNA on the university’s academic, administrative and development matters.

POWER THIEVES HELD

A Gepco task force in result of different raids have held six persons including a Gepco official for electricity stealing here on Wednesday. It was told that Gepco task force conducted raids at Gondlanwala and Dera Odan and held six persons for stealing power from main electricity lines. It was also told that Gepco assistant lineman Munawar was also amongst the electricity thieves.