Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that action against the powerful drug and land mafia was top priority of his government.

He was addressing Jawans of Islamabad police at the Passing Out parade of recruits and lower school course held at Police Line Headquarters here.

Shehryar Khan Afridi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. It was the 32nd passing out of recruits, while 17th of the police officials completing lower school course.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi while addressing Jawans of Islamabad police mainly focused on their responsibilities in combating crime in the capital. He maintained that nobody is above law and vowed that the writ of the state will be the order of the day.

The recently-launched grand operation against the drug and land mafia by Islamabad Capital Territory police under the leadership of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan is highly commendable, he observed. He was of the view that Islamabad Capital Territory police has crossed all those barriers and also got hold of the ‘untouchables’ and held them accountable for their wrong doings. He emphatically said that nobody will go scot free if he connives with criminals.

The future of this generation will be saved from these hardcore criminals. The Prime Minister’s meeting with IGP Islamabad and approval of all demands is a reflection that incumbent government is committed in making Islamabad a crime-free city.

The government’s resolve against drug barons and land grabbers is unfettered and will continue. The Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi stressed upon the Islamabad Capital Territory police to respect citizens whether they are at Nakas, police stations and controlling traffic.

In addition, the ICT police should flourish community-oriented relationship with the citizens of Islamabad, he emphasised. This will also ensure maintenance of order and writ of the State, he believed. The Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi highly appreciated IGP Islamabad and reposed full confidence in his leadership.

IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan thanked Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi for taking interest in addressing issues of Islamabad police. The IGP maintained that the regular appearance of the minister on police events has boosted moral of ICT police.

The IGP maintained that Islamabad police will implement vision of the government and endeavour to making Islamabad police a role model for the whole country.

The IGP specially expressed deepest gratitude to the Prime Minter of Pakistan Imran Khan for approving all of the demands made by Islamabad police.

This will strengthen the capacity of police and assure qualitative policing, he believed. He told the gathering that the Prime Minster brought Shuhada Package at par with the rest of the provinces.

The IGP assured Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi that Islamabad police will go all out in eradication of drug menace and land grabbers.