MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chief Justice Ch Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on Wednesday described close cordial ties between bench and bar as imperative for the dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the litigants.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Circuit Building complex in Mirpur here on Wednesday.

The grand project has been completed at a cost Rs173 million. It included six court rooms, a conference hall, record room library and other facilities.

He pointed out that respect and honour of both the bar and the bench are interlinked as both are the main organs of justice dispensation system. "Only a collective role both these organs could help materialise the dream of speedy justice," he asserted.

Justice Ch Ibrahim Zia assured the legal fraternity of the AJK that the judiciary would continue maintaining good precedents in the judicial history of the state set by both the incumbent and former judges.

On the occasion, it was decided that Mirpur circuit bench of AJK High Court will perform as permanent Circuit bench for the future with immediate effect.