LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard claims she has received ‘’death threats’’ and lost movie roles after accusing Johnny Depp of being abusive.

The ‘Aquaman’ actress filed for divorce from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star in May 2016 amid accusations he had been ‘’verbally and physically’’ abusive - which the actor denied - and she admitted the aftermath saw her constantly feel threatened.

Amber has opened up about her experiences in an article for the Washington Post newspaper, and in one part she penned: ‘’I write this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats.

‘’For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars. Tabloid outlets that posted pictures of me spun them in a negative light.

‘’I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion -- and my life and livelihood depended on myriad judgments far beyond my control.’’

The 32-year-old star claimed she was ‘’blacklisted’’ and lost movie roles and lucrative fashion campaigns in the wake of her allegations.

She wrote: ‘’I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.

‘’Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress -- that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me. Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman’. ‘’

Amber believes Hollywood shut her out in order to protect the 55-year-old actor but finally thinks change is coming.

She said: ‘’I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.

‘’Imagine a powerful man as a ship, like the ‘Titanic’. That ship is a huge enterprise. When it strikes an iceberg, there are a lot of people on board desperate to patch up holes -- not because they believe in or even care about the ship, but because their own fates depend on the enterprise.

‘’In recent years, the #MeToo movement has taught us about how power like this works, not just in Hollywood but in all kinds of institutions -- workplaces, places of worship or simply in particular communities. In every walk of life, women are confronting these men who are buoyed by social, economic and cultural power. And these institutions are beginning to change.

‘’We are in a transformative political moment. The president of our country has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct, including assault and harassment. Outrage over his statements and behavior has energized a female-led opposition. #MeToo started a conversation about just how profoundly sexual violence affects women in every area of our lives.’’