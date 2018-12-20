Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday hinted at bringing another mini-budget next month (January) by introducing new taxation measures to bridge the tax collection shortfall that has soared to Rs100 billion in five months.

The minister informed a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that the government may announce mini budget in January.

Asad said that the government is reviewing the suggestions to increase tax and tariff on imports. However, he added that final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

The PTI led federal government had already announced a supplementary budget in mid September to restrict the budget deficit to 5.1 percent of the GDP during current fiscal year.

But that mini-budget did not help achieve the tax collection target, as the shortfall reached to Rs100 billion in July to November period of the ongoing financial year.

One major push for adopting new taxation measures apparently comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had set certain conditions for a new loan programme for the cash-strapped country, including imposing new taxes for raising Rs100 to Rs150 billion.

Pakistan had already accepted two other conditions of the Fund i.e. depreciation of the currency and increase in the interest rate.

The finance minister told the Senate committee that though approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a bitter pill but hopefully it would be last loan Pakistan would receive for steer the economy out of crisis.

He said that it was not just Pakistan that was facing economic troubles rather the whole world was facing the heat of a global crunch.

Besides Pakistan, many countries including India, China and America had to face decline in the stock markets during the past five months.

Asad Umar told the committee that Pakistan has formally submitted to the IMF its Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) envisaging macroeconomic stabilisation graduating into growth strategy over the next three years.

“We would not take the loan programme that does not suit us,” he said, adding that there was no hurry to take new IMF loan programme. “We have to land the plane not crash it.”

The negotiations with IMF still continue as both the sides would hold another video conference on Wednesday evening, the minister informed the parliamentary panel.

He said there would be $12 billion financing gap during ongoing fiscal year. The current account deficit would likely touch $12 to $13 billion during this year, which earlier seemed to be going as high as $24 billion.

The deficit had started reducing from two billion dollars a month to one billion dollars due to the measures taken by the government, he added.

The finance minister said that Pakistan had succeeded in getting $6 billion package from Saudi Arabia. The country had received $2 billion as cash in last two months while another one billion dollars would be credited in State Bank of Pakistan’s account next month. Saudi Arabia had given loan on three percent interest rate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would receive oil from Saudi Arabia worth of $270 million on defer payment. This facility would start from next month, Asad said.

He informed that the government had also sought financial package from United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is expected to finalise within ongoing month. Similarly, Pakistan had also approached China for financial help and its commercial banks would borrow us, he added.

Asad said that government had started the reforms programme under which it would accelerate the process of issuing refunds to the exporters. The government would issue bonds to clear the tax refunds, he said and added that they have decided to supply gas to exporters at $6.5 per MMBTU, and electricity at 7.5 cents per unit. A notification in this regard would be issued soon.

Committee Chairman Farooq H Naik asked from the government how flight of capital could be controlled.

The finance minister said that foreign investment had not increased in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the world. The agriculture production had also reduced in the country in last few years.

The committee members showed concerns over the sudden depreciation in local currency.

Asad Umar informed them that previous fiscal year 2017-18 was unique in terms of economic crisis. The country’s current account deficit had surged to $19 billion during last fiscal year. There was need to adjust the currency value, which had depreciated by 23 percent in last seven months.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa informed the committee that they had informed the federal government prior to depreciating the currency. The rupee was depreciated due to the market reaction, he added.