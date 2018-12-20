Share:

KARACHI:- APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Editor, Daily Tameer-e-Watan, Quetta. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Thursday, December 20 (today) after Namaz-e-Asar at Jinnah Town Jamia Masjid, and will be buried in Kansi Road Graveyard, Quetta. The APNS office bearers have offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.–PR