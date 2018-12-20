Share:

KARACHI (PR): Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) has collaborated with HabibMetro Bank to launch “PayFast” payment gateway.

Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) and HabibMetro Bank signed an agreement to enable ‘PayFast’, APPS’ end-to-end payment gateway, to provide a secure and reliable service for Ecommerce & Mcommerce transactions. This gateway will allow customers to make payments through their bank accounts or debit cards, a facility that is currently offered on a very limited scale in Pakistan.

Customers will be able to conduct transactions with any of the APPS partner merchants, ranging from schools and billers to mutual funds and various other merchants. These merchants will also accept UnionPay cards through UnionPay Online Payments (UPOP). The signing ceremony was also attended by Arshad Raza, Board Member APPS, and Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager UnionPay International.