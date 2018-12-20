Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, after winning their respective ties at Karachi’s PSB coaching centre, breezed into the final of National Inter-departmental Netball Championship on Wednesday. Army beat Police by 51-19 and earned two points. Zahid Khan and Abdul Haque exhibited outstanding performance from Pakistan Army, said the information made available here. Pakistan Air Force edged past Wapda by 33-30 and got two points. Muhammad Akhtar and Muhammad Zohair Chouhan were the notable scorers from airmen. In a match having no impact on the seeding of the teams, Pakistan Navy routed Pakistan Railways 32-12. The technical official namely Shazia Yousaf, Yasir Javed, Yasmeen Zareen, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, M Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, M Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada supervised the matches. The final would be played between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force on Thursday while for third position, Wapda would face Police and a match would be played for fifth position between Navy and Railways.–Staff Reporter