ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday held talks for the new loan programme through video link.

Finance Minister Asad Umar contacted IMF mission chief Herald Finger. Sources said both the sides held talks for the new loan programme. Umar informed the Fund about Pakistan government’s plan for stabilising the economy. He also told the IMF about depreciation of currency and increasing the interest rate. He informed about the government plan to introduce mini-budget next month.

Pakistan has formally submitted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) its Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) envisaging macroeconomic stabilisation graduating into growth strategy over the next three years.

Talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended inconclusively on November 20 as Islamabad refused to accept Fund’s conditions for bailout package. However, both the sides had agreed to extend talks until January next year.