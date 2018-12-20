Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar over failure to appear before the court to testify in Imran Shafi murder case. The court ordered Johar Town police to arrest the witness and produce him before court on December 22. ATC-IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings of the trial. The court had summoned the MPA for recording his statement as witness in the case but he failed to appear. At this, the court issued his non-bailable warrants. Imran Shafi was nephew of MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar.