ASTORE:- Director Khunjerab National Park Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Yaqoob khan here on Wednesday said the Wildlife department was utilizing all available resources to save wildlife and succeeded to a great extent in its mission.

Talking to media persons, he said the Khunjerab National Park was playing a

vital role in protecting wildlife of GB.The wildlife was a precious Asset for the country and providing sanctuary to wild animals was vital to save this asset, he added. He said the Wildlife department has imposed ban on illegal

hunting in all districts of GB and people from local communities have been deputed to keep vigil eye on any poaching activity.