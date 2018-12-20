Share:

A 50-year-old man was found dead on a footpath in Gujjarpura, rescuers said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as Ameer, a resident of Sheikhupura. The official of the Edhi Foundation said the 50-year-old beggar died from cold since he was sleeping on the footpath. Some passersby spotted the body in the morning and alerted the police by phone. A police official said the body was moved to the morgue for autopsy and the police were investigating the death.