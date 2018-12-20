Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday extended support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for creation of South Punjab province.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Bilawal said that PPP had tabled the resolution in the Senate for creation of south Punjab province and got passed the bill in Punjab assembly.

He lauded the NA speaker for issuing production order for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. Earlier in the day, chairing the PPP’s parliamentary party meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted to start the politics of agitation and directed his activists to reach at the banking court on Friday to give a warm welcome to PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival at the court in a case pertaining to money laundering, said sources.

According to sources, Bilawal said that they would not tolerate political victimization anymore. While PPP senior leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that they will make historical decision during their central executive meeting in Naudero on December 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Yousuf Raza Gilani on December 14, had extended his party’s support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creation of South Punjab province.

Talking to the media men after paying respects at Darbar Fareed today in Pakpattan, former prime minister and PPP’s senior leader, Yousuf Raza Gilani said, “PPP will support PTI for transforming South Punjab region into a province.”