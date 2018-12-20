Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has chaired a meeting to review proposed draft bill regarding giving autonomy to medical education institutions on Wednesday. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Saqib Zaffer briefed the meeting about the draft law. Heads of various medical institutions and other stakeholders were also present. The minister informed that the government would gradually give autonomy to medical institutions. “The purpose of awarding autonomy to medical teaching institutions is to enhance their capacity”, she said. She said that board of governors of each institution would be empowered for timely and better decision making.