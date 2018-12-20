Share:

Lahore - The University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs1226 million budget for the financial year 2018-19. The 39th meeting of UHS board was held here on Wednesday with Seema Elahi Baloch in the chairman. Other members who attended the meeting included Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar, Zarine Aziz, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram and representatives of provincial health and finance departments.

According to budget estimates of the UHS, Rs62.119 million has been earmarked for research purposes. Out of it, Rs20 million has been allocated for the grant of scholarship to research scholars, Rs6.5 million for purchase of chemicals, reagents, glassware and specialized kits, and Rs30.619 million has been allocated for lab equipment and machinery. An amount of Rs5 million will be spent on research surveys and exploratory operations.

A sum of Rs141.69 million has been allocated for operating expenses that includes utilities (Rs26.5 million), communications (Rs13.035 million), travel and transportation (Rs19.155 million) and general expenses (Rs78.8 million).

An amount of Rs427.806 million has been reserved for employee related expenses. An amount of Rs447.619 million will be spent on development activities which include civil works at Kala Shah Kaku Campus (Rs400 million), purchase of machinery (Rs30.619 million), and furniture and fixture (Rs5 million).

UHS will spend Rs125 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2018-19.