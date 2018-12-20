Share:

The federal cabinet on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir 's names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The federal cabinet issued the directives to the Interior Ministry during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Asad Umar briefed the cabinet regarding the fall in expenditure.

The cabinet was also expected to discuss FATA reforms and the formation of a federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan.

Further, formation of local government boards, approval for a maximum limit for the price of medicines and the Pak-Afghan plan of action for repatriation of migrants were also part of the agenda.