Commissioner Mujtaba Piracha praised minorities’ role in national development. Speaking at a Xmas cake-cutting event at his office, the commissioner called for forging unity and promoting interfaith harmony. Deputy Commissioner Saliha Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Usman Khalid Khan, ACG Anum Zaid, AC Protocol Syed Munawwar Bukhari, Gulzar Emanuel and Sardar Bhshin Singh were also present. The commission said special security steps would be take on Christmas. The DC said five Christmas Bazars were being established. Sardar Bhishin Singh, ex-Parbandhak Committee chief, said Pakistan had taken tremendous step by opening Kartarpura border.