ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad district administration has banned decanting of LPG cylinders in the limits of the capital due to threat to public life and property in the process.

District Magistrate Islamabad has imposed section 144 Cr.PC 1898 to implement the order which will remain in force for a period of two months. It has come to the notice of the administration that few elements were involved in illegal decanting of LPG cylinders in Islamabad which was a threat to public life and property, according to the administration. The police used to book the persons illegally decanting LPG cylinders but the practice still continues in the capital city.

The government decision would help protect life and property of the citizens, according to the administration.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws including seven drug-pushers and recovered hashish, heroine Ice, intoxication tablets from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said, crackdown is underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and the officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

He said Aabpara police arrested 3 men identified as Akram Masih, Muhammad Asif and Javid and recovered 2,570 kilogram hashish and 40 litre wine from their possession. Karachi Company police arrested Sohail Danish and recovered 16gram Ice, three intoxication tablets from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two persons Masood and Sajid involved in a theft case.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Sajjid Hussain and Safdar and recovered 500 gram heroin from them.

Noon police arrested Muhammad Jameel and recovered 1230 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested 3 accused Shahbaz, Rehmat-Ullah and Sohail Razik and recovered two 30-bore illicit pistols and 25 gram hashish from them. Koral police arrested Zain Adam and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol and also arrested accused Allah Ditta and recovered 210 gram hashish from him while further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict actions should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.