COLOMBO-China on Wednesday donated 90 water bowser trucks to the Sri Lankan government as part of its aid project to distribute clean water to areas affected by severe drought.

The trucks were handed over to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena by Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The donation was made on the request of the Sri Lankan government after several provinces in the island country suffered a severe drought last year. The vehicles are expected to be put into use very soon and will greatly improve drinking water safety and domestic water supply in drought-affected areas.

The Chinese ambassador said that at the request of the Sri Lankan side, the Chinese government is able to timely provide 90 water bowser trucks and relevant supporting technical services to express its concern and sympathy to the Sri Lankan people and help the affected people improve their lives and overcome their difficulties.