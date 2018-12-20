Share:

BEIJING - China Wednesday said the outer space was the common property of the mankind and opposed the placement of weapons in it.

“The outer space is a common property shared by all mankind. We consistently oppose the placement of weapons in the outer space,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here. She said the Chinese side opposed using the outer space as a new battlefield and hoped the relevant parties especially the major powers could take concrete measures to ensure the peace at the outer space. “We oppose using it as a new war arena. We hope the relevant parties especially the major powers could take concrete measures to ensure peace at the outer space,” she said.

Responding to another question about Syrian issue, the spokesperson said her country always believed in that sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected and the future of Syria should be determined by its own people.

“All relevant parties should follow the spirit of the resolution of the United Nations Security Council 2254 and on the basis of respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and move forward inclusive political process guided by the Syrian people,” she added.

Hua Chuying said China would like to work with the international community and continue to play a positive and constructive role in the early settlement of Syrian issue.