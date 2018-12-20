Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal presided a meeting with Chairman of Sichuan Halal Food Committee and Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. The objective of the meetings was to explore potential investment avenues of cooperation in various sectors including livestock, agriculture-corporate farming, construction and food processing.

Minister Industries stated that agriculture of Punjab is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and termed the province as province of abundance with numerous opportunities in agriculture. He stated that according to our Prime Minister’s vision, uplifting the agriculture sector is one of our prioritized areas.

While talking to the delegation, he expressed the desire to learn from their experiences in order to expand agriculture sector to real value by forming different types of agri-parks as well as share transfer of technology/value addition in the halal food sector.

He briefed the delegation about establishment of Priority Special Economic Zones (PSEZs) under the framework of CPEC in Faisalabad consisting of 3000 acres which shall offer great opportunity to the people of Punjab and China to join hands and work towards a more technologically advanced and industrialized Punjab.

The delegation showed keen interest in investing in Punjab and asked PBIT to facilitate them in their ventures. CMEC and PBIT discussed many areas of collaboration which included housing-50 million houses project, agriculture-corporate farming, food processing, construction of expo centers, development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad and Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP), Sheikhupura, Logistics Platform and water smart metering projects in Pakistan, whereas Halal Foods Committee proposed establishing Lahore Permanent Display Center at Chengdu with liaison of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to display Pakistani products in an event that is arranged every year in China to boost up economic collaboration amongst the two countries.

CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana, COO Haroon Shaukat, Sharqui Tipu and Director Projects & Policy Research Sohail Qadri also participated in the meeting.