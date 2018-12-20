Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to initiate legal action against those sugar mills that have not started crushing of sugarcane despite clear instructions of the Punjab government.

Talking to officials concerns, the CM said there was no reason for closing down sugar mills after their demands were met. “Those who don’t run their sugar mills will be acted against accordingly and no one will be allowed to exploit the sugarcane farmers”, he warned. Buzdar directed that sale of sugarcane on fixed rates should be ensured and sugar mills will be bound to procure sugarcane from the farmers at the rates fixed by the government.

He said indiscriminate action will be initiated on the complaint of cut in weight by the sugar mill owners.

He said the PTI government was siding with the farmers’ community and will not let the interests of sugarcane farmers to be compromised. He assured that farmers will be given the reward of their hard work.

CM REVIEWS DEPARTMENTAL

PERFORMANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here Wednesday to review the performance of different departments with regard to 100-day plan.

According to an official handout, the performance of social welfare, mines and minerals, population welfare, law, transport, human rights & minorities affairs, home and police departments was reviewed in detail. Provincial Ministers and their secretaries gave a briefing about the 100-day performance of their respective departments. Chief Minister raised various questions regarding 100-day performance and their future roadmap. “Your performance is directly linked with the benefits provided to the people and departments should initiate such steps which could directly benefit the people”, the handout quoted the chief minister as having told the ministers.

Usman Buzdar further stated that the PTI government had started moving towards the right direction and foundations of a new Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He hoped that improvement of social sector will benefit the disfranchised segments of the society. Provincial Ministers Ajmal Cheema, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Hashim Dogar, Raja Basharat, Ijaz Alam, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), Spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, administrative secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that a ceremony will be held on December 22 with regard to 100-day performance of the Punjab government. Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the ceremony which will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will speak about the performance of the Punjab government, he added.A delegation of alumni doctors of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) from USA and UK called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid led the delegation.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that provision of quality healthcare facilities had been especially focused by the PTI government and different resources are being used for providing best treatment facilities to the general public. The presence of senior doctors will be ensured in emergency wards of the government hospitals while work is going on speedily to upgrade the emergency wards. He disclosed that Punjab government is deliberating upon introducing air ambulance service as it would be proved useful in airlifting the patients of far-flung areas to hospitals well in time. Your recommendations in this regard would be welcomed as there is a need to give attention to research and development in the medical sector, he added. It is heartening that Pakistani doctors working in different parts of the world have taken lead in serving the ailing humanity. Their professional competence and abilities are beyond any doubt, he added. Usman Buzdar said that expertise of expatriate doctors will be utilized for bringing improvements in healthcare sector in Pakistan adding that he regularly reviews progress on reforms program of the health sector.

Principal Secretary to CM Dr. Raheel Siddiqui, spokesman Punjab government Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, VC KEMU Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-VC Prof. Ijaz Hussain, Dr. Naseem Sheikh, Dr. Ahmad Hassan, Dr. Ayesha Najeeb and Dr. Tabinda of KEMU Alumni (North America), Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Dr. Tanzeem Haider of Association of Physicians of Pakistan (North America) and senior doctors were present on the occasion.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of father of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry. In a condolence message, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Also, Chief Minister Buzdar condoled the death of son of senior journalist Raees Qureshi.