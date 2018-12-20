Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission has expressed its grave concern on poor sanitation condition of Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital (LGH), Karachi, and unavailability of proper facilities to cater emergency patients at Emergency Department.

A team of Sindh Healthcare Commission led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Minhaj A Qidwai, Director Clinical Governance, Dr Raza Kazmi and a representative of Sindh Health Department Dr Aijaz khanzada have paid surprise visit of Lyari General Hospital to briefly review facilities being provided to OPDs, Inpatient and patients with emergency requirements.

The SHCC paid visits general emergency department, Child Emergency run by Child Life Foundation and others departments. They expressed its grave concern on poor sanitation condition of hospital wards & emergency department, choked sewerage lines, patient safety practices and others. It was also observed the during visit thermometer and ECG machine are not available at emergency department of health facility.

Talking to the media chief executive officer (CEO), SHCC, Dr Minhaj A Qidwai, said that SHCC had served several notices to private and public hospitals across Sindh province through newspapers for registration but registration process is not getting momentum yet thus SHCC has started surprise visit of unregistered government and private hospitals. He said Lyari General Hospital management has not got registration from SHCC so far therefore registration form has been given to administration to complete the process.

He directed the LGH administration to complete registration process, constitute a committee for training from SHCC to improve patient care, establish complaint cell for patients, improve overall sanitation condition and ensure availability of equipments in emergency department. He said performance of Child Emergency run by Child Life Foundation a non-governmental organization was found satisfactory during visit of team.

Minhaj Qidwai informed that SHCC has successfully registered 3,500 healthcare establishments across the Sindh province out of total 45,00 applications received since February 2018. He informed that private hospitals, non-profit organizations, charitable hospitals, trust hospitals, semi-government, autonomous healthcare organizations and basic health units & rural health centres were being run under public private partnership (PPP) have got registration so far in last nine months.

Later, SHCC team paid surprise visit of Institute of Surgery & Medicines (ISM) Hospital Karachi near PMA House Karachi and directed its management to get registration from SHCC at earliest basis.