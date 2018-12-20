Share:

KARACHI - Spencer Eye Hospital of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) resuming corneal transplantation after a gap of 12 years for which work has been begun and the department for corneal transplantation will be opened within a week.

This was stated by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in a meeting with 3-member delegation of Lions Club International who called on him in his office. Council Chairman Abdul Karim led the delegation which include Arshad-Salam and Abdul Rehman Alana whereas KMC Council Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Sabheen Gori, Chairman Saad Bin Jaffer, Qaiser Imtiaz and Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal were also present on this occasion.

The delegation informed that their club imported cornea from Sri Lanka which incur expenditure of 350 dollars and the corneal transplantation comes to around 70 thousand rupees. In the past Spencer Eyed Hospital was the biggest center of this work where more than 73 thousand people have got this facility.

They offered provision of cornea from Sri Lanka, if KMC resumes this facility in the Spencer Hospital.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar called this unfortunate that this important facility was no more exited and directed the senior director medical services to start work on it immediately.

In the past Spencer Eye Hospital was among the famous eye hospitals in the Asia where patients from Afghanistan, Iran and from all over the country were brought for corneal transplantation however the facility was closed down 12 years ago and now this is being resumed on the directive of the Mayor Karachi.

He said that the younger patients should be given preference in this facility. KMC will provide all possible cooperation and resources for this. In the first phase four patients will get corneal transplantation each month and for this agreement will be signed with Lions Club International.