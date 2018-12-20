Share:

SIALKOT (PR): Muhammad Sarwar, chairman PGMEA, appreciated the efforts of TDAP and JICA and considered this a great opportunity to explore the potential of Japanese gloves importing market.

Qamar Zaman, DG TDAP, Sialkot assured JICA and PGMEA that TDAP will extend its maximum support to the Japanese delegation during its visit to Sialkot. A joint consultative session of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and PGMEA was organized by TDAP, Regional Division (North), Sialkot office under the chairmanship of Qamar Zaman, Director General (DG), TDAP, wherein, the JICA officials met with the concerned stakeholders from the Sialkot gloves manufacturing industry.