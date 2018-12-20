Share:

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in the Harbanspura police precincts on Wednesday. The woman, not identified yet, was crossing a road when a speedy wagon ran over her, police said. The driver along with the driven managed escape. The police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, three men were wounded critically when a motorcycle-rickshaw bumped into a motorcycle near Kali Kothi bus-stop in Iqbal Town. The injured, identified as Zahid, 25, Hassan, 27, and Ghulam Farid, 35, were shifted to a hospital. The condition of the injured was said to be out of danger.