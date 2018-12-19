Share:

Islamabad-The thought provoking exhibition by artists, Saadia Hussain and Mohsin Shafi continues to allure the art lovers of twin cities here at Nomad art gallery on Wednesday. The exhibition titled, ‘No Man’s Land,’ showcases artworks including, mix media, photography, text, painting and a vivid imagination to capture fleeting imagery from history and the inner self. Saadia Hussain exhibited her artworks, nationally and internationally in group and solo shows.

in major cities of Pakistan, including at Syra Art Gallery, DC Washington and John Hopkins University Washington. The other artist of the show, Mohsin Shafi in his artists’ statement said, “I exploit my unadulterated access to the deepest emotions embedded beneath the surface, only to explore the whispered secrets of dreams and long buried memories. This is my burden, my struggle constant, in hopes to validate the I.”