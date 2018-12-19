Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, along with Minister of State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Wednesday visited Islamabad Airport to review facilities being provided to expatriate Pakistanis at entry and exit points.

The SAPM also reviewed the services provided at OPF desks to the expatriates, says a press release.

During the visit, he took notice of the long queues at immigration counters.

He said the OPF counters were being modernized for convenience of Pakistanis living and working abroad. “One-Window operation has been started and display screens have been installed at the airport to guide overseas Pakistanis.”