Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan and Malaysia have a convergence of views on important world affairs, which is now translating into support for each other at every major International forum.

While talking to Malaysian High Commissioner to Islamabad Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim on Thursday, he said that Pakistan would like to further strengthen these bilateral ties to the benefit of the people of both countries.

Chaudhry stressed need to enhance cooperation with Malaysia in the field of tourism as Pakistan offers unique natural beauty especially in the northern areas.

The Malaysian High Commissioner said that enhanced high-level interaction between the two countries would further build mutually beneficial ties.