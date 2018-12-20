Share:

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan and Malaysia have convergence of views on important world affairs which is now translating into support for each other at major International fora.

While talking to Malaysian High Commissioner to Islamabad Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan would like to further strengthen these bilateral ties to the benefit of the people of both countries.

Chaudhry stressed need to enhance cooperation with Malaysia in the field of tourism as Pakistan offers unique natural beauty especially in the northern areas.

The Malaysian High Commissioner said that enhanced high level interaction between the two countries would further build mutually beneficial ties.