LAHORE (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) organised Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC). The event was organized in collaboration with Planning Commission (PC) Government of Pakistan, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Corporate Social Responsibility Centre Pakistan (CSRCP) to discuss alignment of business strategies with SDGs and reporting business contribution in meeting SDGs. The event was themed on “Food and Agriculture” and “Use of Sustainability Reporting data for Voluntary National Review (VNR)”.

In the first panel discussion on aligning business strategies with SDGs focusing on food and agriculture, Ibrar Khan, VP Corporate and Economic Affairs from Jazz Pakistan, as a key note speaker discussed how businesses can align their strategies in order to materialize the business opportunities offered by the global goals. The presentation was followed by a panel discussion where eminent corporate leaders shared their views on the benefits offered by the SDGs and emphasized on the need to create enabling environment by creating public private partnerships to reach milestones offered by SDGs. The panelists for the session included eminent corporate leaders Umer Malik – Policy Analyst, Development Policy, UNDP; Fawad Soomro – Head of Engro Foundation and Ashraf from UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Sohail Bangash, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Hashoo Foundation moderated the panel discussion.

In the second session, Muhammad Imran, Director Projects and Training, CSRCP as the keynote speaker shared a case study from Columbia on using sustainability reporting for Voluntary National Review (VNR). He discussed the prevailing trends in corporate responsibility reporting at global, regional and national level and also highlighted the efficacy of using GRI-UNGC Business Reporting on SDG guides.

The event was attended by a large number of corporate leaders and other leading companies working on sustainability.