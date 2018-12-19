Share:

Rawalpindi-The Department of Behavioural Sciences has organised a seminar titled ‘Mental Health and Drug Abuse’ at the auditorium of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Wednesday. Yasir Masood Afaq, a distinguished psychologist and founding Director of House of Wellness, was the chief guest on the occasion while Head of Department Behavioural Sciences Dr Aneela Maqsood, other faculty members and a large number of students also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Yasir Masood Afaq said drug use can quickly start to affect your health and other aspects of your life. He said different types of drugs affect human body in different ways and the effects associated with drugs can vary from person to person. “Drugs and narcotics have short term and long term dangers. These can be physical and psychological and can include dependency,” Yasir Masood Afaq stated.

Later on, he conducted an interactive session along with edifying videos. Students were made aware of the types of drug abuse, its pathways, related psychosocial issues, and associated mental health conditions. Both risk and protective factors along with appropriate pathways of seeking help were discussed. Need for psychological first aid training was identified to take preventive and precautionary measures against drug abuse. The event was concluded by Dr Sabahat Haqqani presented on the theme of the seminar by the students of Behavioural Sciences. The students also presented a tableau on the occasion. At the end, Head of Department of Behavioural Sciences Dr Aneela Maqsood presented a souvenir to Yasir Masood Afaq as a token of appreciation.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem said that by imparting technical education to the youth not only unemployment can be controlled but the shortage of skilled manpower can be overcome at domestic and international level that will strengthen the economy. He said that that the youth under the age of 25 constitutes 63 percent of total population of Pakistan. He expressed these views in a ceremony held at the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) institute Rawalpindi. RCCI President said that TEVTA is playing a vital role in the national development. He said the country still faces a shortage of skilled manpower; therefore, technical education should be promoted. Pakistan has potential human resources, which is a prerequisite for sustainable and competitive nation’s economy, he added.

He lauded the efforts of Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVACR) society’s contribution of technical equipment to the college and said this will help workers and students to learn and get up to date information on the recent developments in engineering and electric fields. He urged Government to provide interest-free loans to trained youth who want to launch businesses after completing technical courses. He said that by imparting technical education we can reduce poverty and unemployment in the country. RCCI Industrial Estate Rawat is growing rapidly. Pharmaceutical, marble and plastic units have a capacity to absorb skilled workers, he further added. He appreciated TEVTA role in imparting technical education and assured full support to provide guidance and assistance for holding training workshops in the chamber.