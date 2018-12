Share:

RAJANPUR: Four persons died and three others sustained critical injuries when roof a house collapsed here on Wednesday, rescue sources said. According to details, dilapidated roof of a house located in Jampur area of Rajanpur suddenly came down. Seven people present in the house were buried under the debris, of which four died while three were seriously injured. The rescue personnel pulled out the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal formalities.–INP