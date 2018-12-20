Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in a scam of Rs300 million.

According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, the suspect, namely Asad Ali Malik, cheated public at large by taking payments of vehicles from the people but failed to deliver the vehicles as per the promise. The accused portrayed himself as owner of the franchise of Indus Motors and took payments for different sort of vehicles.

The spokesperson further said that the suspect was making fake bookings, issued fake authority letters, transfer and sale confirmation letters for different vehicles through his signature and stamp.

He took the delivery of vehicles from the dealership of Indus Motors but failed to deliver vehicles to the real owner.

The amount involved is Rs300 millions, said the spokesperson, added that the suspect would be produced before the Accountability Court today (Thursday) for further legal action.