Share:

KARACHI - The concept of International Human Solidarity Day is based on realistion of human values that rooted in the foundation of democracy, dignity, sustainability and connotes protection and security for all.

It holds the potential to foster unity in addressing poverty, good governance and human rights, or in the fight against terrorism and HIV/AIDS pandemic, or in helping victims of natural disasters.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in a statement, in connection with International Human Solidarity Day, being commemorated on December 20th, around the globe, has said that the day is observed annually to encourage debate on ways to promote solidarity in achievement of the sustainable development Goals, and warrants an immediate action to encourage new initiatives for poverty elimination.

“The present government has a strong commitment to the path of human solidarity. We have spoken out in the name of equality and justice. And we have embarked on an extensive program of economic, political and social reform. Our basic goal is to bring about a peaceful and secure system that empowers both men and women, and offers opportunity to all”, he vowed.

Imran Ismail said: “this is not the time for despair not the time for vacillation or procrastination, but of active faith, resolve, collective effort and commitment to weave together our sprit of solidarity and towards the vision of our prefer future – that of a culture of peace and non-discrimination in order to lift people out of poverty, hunger, diseases and injustices”.