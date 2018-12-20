Share:

The federal government and opposition on Thursday reached consensus over the distribution of standing committee chairpersonship, sources informed.

The government and opposition, according to the agreed formula, will get the chairpersonship of 20 committees each.

Meanwhile, the opposition has decided to give nine of the committee chairmanship to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while as many as 10 would be distributed among Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

PPP leader Khurshid Shah met with Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif today to consult over the distribution of committees to the opposition benches.

Sources said that the consultations are underway to discuss the members to be appointed for the chairpersonship, however, the entire opposition has agreed on the name of Shehbaz as Chairman Public Accounts Committee.

The opposition has agreed to give the chairpersonship of the law and justice to the treasury benches. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to name Riaz Fathana as its chairperson.