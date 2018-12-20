Share:

OKARA - Provincial Agricultural Minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had decided to give 50 percent share to the research professor who would introduce new technology in the field of agricultural and the rest 50 percent amount would be given to his institution.

He was addressing the faculty and students at the inaugural ceremony of Okara-Depalpur sub campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here.

He said that it was the need of the hour to introduce research methods for the uplift of agriculture sector to make it profitable. The minister said that the govt had declared agri emergency. On the occasion, UAF vice chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal and provincial secretary agriculture Dr Wasif Khursheed was also present.

The minister said that the administrative bodies and vice chancellors of all the universities across the province knew that the PTI government had finished political intervention in the universities and wanted to uphold the merit policy. The government had allocated special funds in the provincial and federal budget for the facility of students and the government would continue cooperating with the universities administration to achieve complete autonomous status for the universities. “The government desires to make students feel proud to get admission in the agri universities as they feel proud when they join medical and engineering institutions,” he said.

The UAF vice chancellor said: “We have potential, resources and research policy. But it is the time for the universities administration and political leadership to keep their intentions right for the progress.” The VC admitted that the present government was not interfering in the working and policy of the UAF which was positive for development of the universities. The VC demanded that the professors who arrived here after completion of their PhD from abroad must be given the latest research facilities for the further future progress in the fields of agriculture. The sub campus Project Director Dr Tariq Aziz said that presently in 2 disciplines 175 students were studying in the campus. He told that the provincial higher education commission had further allocated Rs890 millions for the near future development of the sub campus. Director Planning and Development Malik Irfran Abbas and Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi also addressed the function.

Sugarcane crushing

season inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan while inaugurating the Sugarcane Crushing Season at Baba Farid Sugar Millis said that the administration was active to solve the problems of the growers and agriculturists. She added that all departments had been directed to ensure full payment of the growers’ produce.

The DC told the growers at the mills site that the district administration had appointed officials to check the sugarcane weighing scales at the factory gate and also in the fields, so the growers could be avoided of losses. She also directed to the govt officials to make arrangements for the growers of their needs of drinking water and other facilities keeping in view of the Severs Winter. At the occasion AC Umar Maqbool, AC Hamza Naveed and District Officer IPW Khaild Bhatti were also present.