ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the Asian Development Bank's recently approved country operations business plan 2019-2021 with an indicative assistance of $7.5 billion.

The ADB had recently proposed a $7.5-billion lending programme for Pakistan for next three years, allocating one-third of the total for budgetary support to the government. Finance Minister Asad Umar has appreciated the ADB's recently approved country operations business plan. He made these remarks in a meeting with Tomoyuki Kimura, Director General Strategy, Policy & Review Deptt ADB.

Finance Minister said that ADB’s continued support and pro-active approach has further strengthened its relationship and partnership with Pakistan, which is now at a historic high level. Pakistan achieved more than 1 billion USD disbursement from ADB during FY2018 which is the highest disbursement amongst all multilateral development partners. Minister Asad said the present government is taking various measures and reforms that will help the country steer out of current economic situation on both fronts i.e. external economic challenges including trade deficit, low FDI and forex reserves. As regards domestic challenges, we are focusing on fiscal consolidation, monetary policy and financial inclusion.

DG ADB apprised the finance minister about salient features of the ADB 2030 strategy. He dilated on different new lending products including special policy based lending. Discussion also focused on private sector lending. He said ADB will also provide programme lending facility to Pakistan to the tune of $ 2.3 billion in the next three years, starting 2019, in the spheres of future energy sector development, trade and competitiveness and capital market development. This lending facility, it may be added, is part of the COBP.

Meanwhile, the ADB said that it requires support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resumption of policy lending for Pakistan, which had suspended by the Bank. “The structural reforms in consultations with other multilateral financial institutions are being devised to overcome macroeconomic imbalances. We need IMF support for policy lending,” said ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang along with visiting Bank’s Director General for Strategy and Policy Tomoyuki Kimura.

Kimura briefed the media about ADB’s long-term strategic framework, Strategy 2030, introduced in July, responds to the evolving economic conditions in Asia and the Pacific and resolves to strengthen its country-focused approach, including support to Pakistan’s development agenda.

“Strategy 2030 enables ADB to better respond to Pakistan’s changing development needs. ADB shares the Government of Pakistan’s vision to accelerate sustainable and inclusive economic growth by promoting innovative technologies and delivering development solutions through a mix of public and private sector operations,” said Kimura. “ADB supports Pakistan’s agenda of diversifying exports to revitalize the economy and generate jobs. The strategy provides ADB with the framework and tools to tailor development finance, knowledge and partnerships to specific country needs.”

Kimura noted Pakistan’s growth prospects. Pakistan’s strategic location presents vast opportunities to expand regional economic and market integration. The country needs to continue to improve key infrastructure, energy supply, domestic resource mobilization, and the cost of doing business to ensure higher levels of competitiveness and productivity, and to link up with the global production networks and value chains.

Kimura encouraged Pakistan to resolve structural impediments to economic development through reforms that revive and diversify exports for job creation. He said Pakistan needs to improve skills and labor market efficiency; enhance financial inclusion and deepening; and promote greater infrastructure, investment, private sector, foreign direct investment and trade integration.

Under Strategy 2030, ADB will focus on seven operational priorities: (i) addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities; (ii) accelerating progress in gender equality; (iii) tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability; (iv) making cities more livable; (v) promoting rural development and food security; (vi) strengthening governance and institutional capacity; and (vii) fostering regional cooperation and integration.

Infrastructure investments—particularly sustainable, environmentally friendly investments —will remain a priority. At least 75% of ADB’s operations in Asia and the Pacific will support climate change mitigation and adaptation by 2030. Climate finance is expected to reach $80 billion by 2030. At the same time, ADB will expand operations in social sectors, such as education, health, and social protection, and increase its emphasis on promoting gender equality through its projects.

ADB will also expand and diversify its private sector operations to reach one-third of ADB operations by 2024. “We will expand our private sector operations in new and frontier markets, such as fragile and conflict-affected situations and small-island developing states. We will also support more public-private partnerships and cofinancing,” said Kimura.

ADB will continue to prioritize support for the region’s poorest and most vulnerable countries. It will apply differentiated approaches to meet the diverse needs of various groups of countries: fragile and conflict-affected situations, small-island developing states, low-income and lower middle-income countries, and upper middle-income countries. Across these country groups, ADB will prioritize support for lagging areas and pockets of poverty and fragility.

The ADB officials informed the media that they are working with the government to resolve the issue of circular debt. They said that infrastructure financing requirement in Asian region stood at $1.7 trillion and ADB’s portfolio stood at over $20 billion per annum.