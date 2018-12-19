Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Wednesday issued notices to joint secretary of interior ministry and secretary Islamabad Transport Authority in a matter related to establishment of bus terminal in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Aamer Farooq issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by the Transport Owners and Passengers’ Welfare Association, against the illegal bus stands and other encroachments operating on green belts at Faizabad with permission from Capital Development Authority (CDA). The Islamabad High Court also issued notices to member planning Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in this matter and directed all the officials to appear before the court in person on the next hearing.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer remarked that with the passage of time, the needs of this city are increasing and serious efforts are needed to fulfil the transport requirements of the city.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the court deferred hearing in this matter till the second week of February. Earlier, an IHC bench had stated in an order that the that CDA was deliberately not establishing the National Bus Terminal (NBT) in the capital since it may deprive officials of the civic body of ‘monthlies’ and ‘gratification’. The Islamabad High Court orders had noted, “I have no doubt in my mind that with the establishment of NBT in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), many employees of CDA may be deprived of their monthlies and illegal gratification.”

The judge of IHC bench added, “I am certain that in establishing National Bus Terminal, officials of CDA themselves are a hurdle and not any person(s).”

Subsequently, the court ordered the Capital Development Authority chairman to furnish a report about what steps they had taken to build the NBT since a resolution to the effect was passed by the Capital Development Authority Board on December 7, 2012.

The Capital Development Authority board had decided to allocate 31.03 acres of land for wagon-stands, bus terminals and stopovers in the ICT. “A period of almost five years has passed, but no steps have been taken to turn that project into reality,” the judge had noted.