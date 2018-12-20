Share:

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 55,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,416.97 feet, which was 30.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 18,500 cusecs and outflow as 23,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,114.70 feet, which was 74.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 7,900 cusecs and 21,000 cusecs respectively.–APP

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 39,200 cusecs, 27,800 cusecs and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 4,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.