TAIPEI-Japan will impose a 1,000 yen (US$8.9) international tourist tax on overseas visitors when they leave Japan, starting on January 7, 2019, the Japan Tourism Agency announced on Wednesday. The agency said the departure tax will be used to expand and improve Japan’s tourist infrastructure, in part by creating a more comfortable tourist environment and improving access to information about tourist attractions.

Overseas travelers leaving Japan by ship or plane will be required to pay the tax, which will be included in their ticket prices, according to the plan.

Children under the age of two and people leaving Japan on or after January 7, 2019, using an air ticket issued before January 7, 2019 will be exempt from paying the tax, the agency said. Japan has been the most popular destination for Taiwanese in 2018.